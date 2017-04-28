First UK Trailer for 'My Name Is Lenny' About a Bare-Knuckle Fighter

"I know what I'm gunna do then: I'm gunna knock him spark out, and be back in here for lunch." Lionsgate UK has released an official trailer for My Name Is Lenny, telling the life story of famous bare-knuckle fighter Lenny McLean, who was the first to earn the iconic nickname "the Guv'nor". Josh Helman (seen in X-Men: Apocalypse, Mad Max: Fury Road, Jack Reacher) plays McLean, and the cast includes Chanel Cresswell, Nick Moran, John Hurt, Michael Bisping, Charley Palmer Rothwell, George Russo, and Rita Tushingham. This looks like an entertaining "sports" movie, following in the footsteps of films like Bronson and Snatch. It might also play well as a double feature with Chuck. This trailer is worth a look.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Ron Scalpello's My Name Is Lenny, direct from YouTube:

Explosive & brutal, My Name Is Lenny is based on the true story of Britain's most notorious bare-knuckle fighter: Lenny McLean (Josh Helman). A known associate of The Krays, Charles Bronson and Ronnie Biggs, Lenny was an East End icon, bouncer and enforcer at the center of the unlicensed boxing world. Welcome to the no-holds-barred epic portrayal of his life, from a troubled and violent childhood to his early fighting years, exploring his loving but volatile relationships and bitter rivalry with Roy Shaw all culminating in his championship win to become "the Guv'nor". My Name Is Lenny is directed by filmmaker Ron Scalpello, of the films Bobby, Pressure, and Offender previously. The screenplay is written by Paul Van Carter and Martin Askew. Lionsgate releases in UK theaters on June 9th. No US date has been set yet.