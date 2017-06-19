First UK Trailer for Sexual Awakening Festival Hit 'God's Own Country'

"Just so's you're clear - he's here to work." An official UK trailer has debuted for a film titled God's Own Country, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and Berlin Film Festival before hitting other fests around the world. The film tells the story of a young farmer boy named Johnny Saxby from Yorkshire who falls for a Romanian migrant worker who comes in to work for the season. It's another sexual awakening story of a gay romance, but rave reviews from all the festivals have made it stand out in particular and you can see why below. Starring Josh O'Connor, Alec Secareanu, Gemma Jones, and Ian Hart. This is a seriously beautiful trailer that promises an excellent film that should live up to the praise so far. Take a look.

Here's the first official UK trailer for Francis Lee's God's Own Country, originally from Empire:

Spring. Yorkshire, Northern England. Isolated young sheep farmer Johnny Saxby (Josh O'Connor) numbs his daily frustrations with binge drinking and casual sex, until the arrival of a Romanian migrant worker Gheorghe (Alec Secareanu), employed for the lambing season, ignites an intense relationship that sets Johnny on a new path. God's Own Country is directed by English filmmaker Francis Lee, making his feature directorial debut after a few successful short films previously. Lee was originally born on a farm in West Yorkshire, and worked as an actor before getting into filmmaking. This film first premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, and also played at the Berlin Film Festival and other fests. Orion Pictures releases in the US, but no date is set yet. It opens in UK cinemas this September. Who's interested in watching this?