First US Teaser Trailer for Hazanavicius' Godard Feature 'Redoubtable'

"Who cares about Cannes?" Oh this is fun. Indiewire recently debuted the first US teaser trailer for the film Redoubtable, the latest feature from prominent French filmmaker Michel Hazanavicius (of The Artist, The Search). The film tells the story of the 1960s love affair between iconic filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard and 17-year-old actress Anne Wiazemsky. It takes place during the making of and release of Godard's film La Chinoise, from 1967 to 1968. Featuring Louis Garrel as Godard and Stacy Martin (from Lars von Trier's Nymphomaniac) as Wiazemsky. Also featuring Bérénice Bejo and Grégory Gadebois. This is a hilarious trailer mocking Cannes, because Redoubtable is playing at the Cannes Film Festival this year. It gave me a good laugh. We posted another teaser a month ago. Stay tuned for more news after it premieres this month.

Here's the official US teaser trailer for Michel Hazanavicius' Redoubtable, from YouTube (via LWL):

Paris 1967. Jean-Luc Godard, the leading filmmaker of his generation, is shooting La Chinoise with the woman he loves, Anne Wiazemsky, 20 years his junior. They are happy, attractive, in love. They marry. But the film's reception upon release unleashes a profound self-examination in Jean-Luc. The events that occur in May of 1968 will amplify this process, and the crisis that shakes the filmmaker. Deep-rooted conflicts and misunderstandings will change him irrevocably. Revolutionary, off-the-wall, destructive, brilliant, he will pursue his choices and his beliefs to the breaking point. Redoubtable is both written and directed by French filmmaker Michel Hazanavicius, of the OSS 117 movies, The Artist, and The Search previously. Based on Anne Wiazemsky's own autobiography. It is expected to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this summer. Hazanavicius' Redoubtable has no official release date set yet. Stay tuned. Thoughts?