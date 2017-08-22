Full US Trailer for Brazilian Coming-of-Age Horror Film 'Kill Me Please'

"Remember what the pastor said: 'Blood is life.'" Cinema Slate has revealed an official US trailer for an indie horror film from Brazil titled Kill Me Please (also just Mate-me por favor in Portuguese). The film is about a group of high school girls who waste their days wandering through the neighbor of Barra da Tijuca in Rio de Janeiro. When a series of murders begins to "terrorize the neighborhood" they develop a morbid curiosity with the victims, leading them to some dangerous places. Starring Valentina Herszage, Júlia Roliz, Mariana Oliveira, and Dora Freind as the four leading ladies. Kill Me Please is "partly inspired by the 1980s teen slasher genre" and is described as a "disturbing and funny dive into teenage sexuality, spirituality, loneliness and fragility." This actually looks damn good, I'm looking forward to checking it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Anita Rocha da Silveira's Kill Me Please, direct from YouTube:

Barra da Tijuca, West Side Zone of Rio de Janeiro. A wave of murderers plague the area. What starts off as a morbid curiosity for the local youth slowly begins to spoil away at their lives. Among them is Bia (Valentina Herszage), a fifteen year old girl. After an encounter with death, she will do anything to make sure she's alive. Kill Me Please is both written and directed by young Brazilian filmmaker Anita Rocha da Silveira, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2015, and also played at SXSW and New Directors/New Films last year. Cinema Slate will release Kill Me Please in select theaters starting September 1st - for info click here. Interested?