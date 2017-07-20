First US Trailer for Egyptian Crime Thriller 'The Nile Hilton Incident'

"Sir, I saw what happened at the Hilton." Strand Releasing has debuted the first official trailer for Tarik Saleh's The Nile Hilton Incident, an intense political thriller set against the back drop of the Egyptian Revolution. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and the film won the top Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema Dramatic competition during the festival. The story is about a police office investigating the murder of a woman at the Hilton hotel, who discovers there's much more going on than it seems. The cast features Fares Fares, Mari Malek, Yasser Ali Maher, Slimane Dazi, Ahmed Selim, Mohamed Yousry, and Hania Amar. This seems like it has the vibe of an old school noir mystery, but with modern sensibilities and context. The film looks like it's definitely worth catching in theaters this year.

Here's the first official trailer for Tarik Saleh's The Nile Hilton Incident, direct from YouTube:

Set against the backdrop of the Egyptian Revolution, the thriller features a police officer who investigates the murder of a woman. What initially seems to be a killing of a prostitute turns into a more complicated case involving the very elite of Egypt. The Nile Hilton Incident is both written and directed by Egyptian filmmaker Tarik Saleh, of the films Gitmo, Metropia, and Tommy previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year (where it won the Grand Jury Prize), and has gone on to play around the world at the Seattle, Sydney, Munich, and Karlovy Vary Film Festivals as well. Strand Releasing will release Saleh's The Nile Hilton Incident in select US theaters starting August 18th later this summer. Interested?