Follow the Money in New Official Trailer for Fabien Dufils' Film '1 Buck'

"Here, a good luck charm." Gravitas Ventures has debuted the trailer for the indie film 1 Buck, from filmmaker Fabien Dufils, telling the story of one dollar bill as it travels ’round a forgotten town in Louisiana. Yes, crazy enough, the concept for this is to follow a dirty dollar as it travels from person to person, pocket to pocket, getting in trouble and paying for things. The cast includes John Freeman, Katie Lynne Ryan, Cassi Colvin, Will Green, River Faught, and Darren Kendrick. This looks a bit over-the-top in terms of the depravity and crime, but so be it. Not really sure this is worth a watch, despite the dollar bill concept.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Fabien Dufils' 1 Buck, direct from Gravitas' YouTube:

If money could talk… Shifting from one pocket to another, from one man's drama to another, is a lowly dollar bill. 1 Buck takes us on an odyssey through the heart of a forgotten town in Louisiana. 1 Buck is both written and directed by up-and-coming French filmmaker Fabien Dufils, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films and music videos previously. This has already premiered at a few film festivals around the world earlier this year. Gravitas Ventures will release Dufils' 1 Buck in select theaters + on VOD starting September 22nd this fall. Anyone interested in seeing this film? So what do you think?