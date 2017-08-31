MOVIE TRAILERS

Follow the Money in New Official Trailer for Fabien Dufils' Film '1 Buck'

by
August 31, 2017
Source: YouTube

1 Buck Trailer

"Here, a good luck charm." Gravitas Ventures has debuted the trailer for the indie film 1 Buck, from filmmaker Fabien Dufils, telling the story of one dollar bill as it travels ’round a forgotten town in Louisiana. Yes, crazy enough, the concept for this is to follow a dirty dollar as it travels from person to person, pocket to pocket, getting in trouble and paying for things. The cast includes John Freeman, Katie Lynne Ryan, Cassi Colvin, Will Green, River Faught, and Darren Kendrick. This looks a bit over-the-top in terms of the depravity and crime, but so be it. Not really sure this is worth a watch, despite the dollar bill concept.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Fabien Dufils' 1 Buck, direct from Gravitas' YouTube:

1 Buck Movie Poster

If money could talk… Shifting from one pocket to another, from one man's drama to another, is a lowly dollar bill. 1 Buck takes us on an odyssey through the heart of a forgotten town in Louisiana. 1 Buck is both written and directed by up-and-coming French filmmaker Fabien Dufils, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films and music videos previously. This has already premiered at a few film festivals around the world earlier this year. Gravitas Ventures will release Dufils' 1 Buck in select theaters + on VOD starting September 22nd this fall. Anyone interested in seeing this film? So what do you think?

Find more posts in Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

Loading...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK