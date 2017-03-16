For the Kids - Second Trailer for Bay's 'Transformers: The Last Knight'

"You think I'm afraid of you?!" Paramount has launched a new full-length trailer for Michael Bay's latest Transformers sequel, titled Transformers: The Last Knight. This new trailer is totally focused on the kids in the movie, a cast of youngsters who have to deal with the Decepticons coming back for revenge. Why the focus on the kids? Because this trailer was created exclusively to run in theaters with Beauty and the Beast, of course. The full cast includes Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, John Goodman, Stanley Tucci, John Turturro, Josh Duhamel, Isabela Moner, Santiago Cabrera, and Liam Garrigan as King Arthur; plus the same voices as before: Peter Cullen, Frank Welker and Ken Watanabe. This is a very odd trailer, I don't think I like it much, but points for doing something different.

Here's the new official trailer for Michael Bay's Transformers: The Last Knight, direct from YouTube:

Optimus Prime finding his home planet, Cybertron, now a dead planet, which he comes to find he was responsible for killing. He finds a way to bring the planet back to life, but in order to do so he needs to find an artifact, and that artifact is on Earth. Transformers: The Last Knight is once again directed by iconic American filmmaker Michael Bay, of all four of the previous Transformers movies, as well as 13 Hours, Pain & Gain, The Island, Pearl Harbor, Armageddon, The Rock, plus Bad Boys I & II previously. The screenplay is credited to Matt Holloway, Art Marcum and Ken Nolan. Paramount will release Transformers: The Last Knight in theaters everywhere starting June 23rd this summer. Anyone still excited to see this?