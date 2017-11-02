Fresh TV Spot for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Aired During World Series

WORTH WATCHING

"I need someone… to show me my place in all of this…" Have you been sufficiently teased, yet? Lucasfilm + Disney aired a new 45-second TV spot for Star Wars: The Last Jedi during the World Series game last night, and it's now online to watch over-and-over. There's a few shots we've never seen before, including one of Luke getting into the Falcon cockpit (chills). Directed by Rian Johnson, this film continues the storyline started in The Force Awakens following Rey, Finn, Poe, and Kylo. Daisy Ridley stars with John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Gwendoline Christie, Peter Mayhew, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Andy Serkis, and Warwick Davis. Newcomers include Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, and others. I've got my tickets! I'm so ready! Bring on the next chapter! Strap in.

Here's the World Series / "Awake" TV Spot for Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, from YouTube:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Poster

You can still watch the teaser trailer for The Last Jedi here, or the full-length trailer + first featurette here.

Having taken her first steps into a larger world in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rey continues her epic journey with Finn, Poe and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the saga. Star Wars - Episode VIII: The Last Jedi is directed by American filmmaker Rian Johnson, of the films Brick, The Brothers Bloom, and Looper previously, as well as a few episodes of "Breaking Bad". The screenplay is written by Rian Johnson, based on the characters created by George Lucas. Featuring cinematography by Steve Yedlin (The Brothers Bloom, Looper, Carrie, San Andreas), production design by Rick Heinrichs, and music by John Williams. It was produced by Ram Bergman, and Kathleen Kennedy at Lucasfilm. Disney will release Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi in theaters worldwide starting on December 15th. Do you have your tickets yet?

