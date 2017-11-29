Full International Trailer for Refugee Super Power Film 'Jupiter's Moon'

"Something's not right about the boy." Curzon UK has debuted the new official international trailer for the Hungarian indie film Jupiter's Moon, made by filmmaker Kornél Mundruczó, who broke out big with the film White God a few years back. Jupiter's Moon first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard category, and received quite a bit of attention because it's about a refugee in Hungary, tying right in with the most important humanitarian crisis of our time. The story follows a refugee who suddenly discovers he has the ability to levitate, and partners with a doctor to make money and attempt to escape the camp where he's being kept. The film's cast includes Zsombor Jéger as Aryan, Merab Ninidze, György Cserhalmi, and Mónika Balsai. This film is worth a look for its originality and cinematography, at least.

Here's the new international trailer for Kornél Mundruczó's Jupiter's Moon, direct from YouTube:

A young refugee called Aryan is shot while illegally trying to cross the Hungarian border to escape his war-torn home. While tending him back to health, a doctor at a refugee camp discovers that Aryan has gained an extraordinary talent -- he can levitate at will. But the doctor has his own predicament that he needs to escape from and offers to smuggle Aryan out of the camp if, in return, he helps him make some money by using his new miraculous gift. Jupiter's Moon is directed by acclaimed Hungarian filmmaker Kornél Mundruczó, of the films White God, Tender Son: The Frankenstein Project, Delta, Johanna, and This I Wish and Nothing More previously. The screenplay is written by Kornél Mundruczó and Kata Wéber. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. The film will open first in the UK starting on January 5th, 2018, but there's still no US release date for Jupiter's Moon yet. Who's interested in this?