Full-Length Trailer for HBO's 'Tour de Pharmacy' with Andy Samberg

"This is what happens when we train super hard on the bicycle." HBO has premiered the full-length trailer for the mockumentary comedy Tour de Pharmacy, starring Andy Samberg as a cyclist competing in bicycle races during the 1980s. The film is a hilarious satire making fun of the cycling world and the fact that almost all of the cyclists in the Tour de France were on drugs. The first teaser for this was funny enough to completely sell me, but this one is even better. I can't wait to see this! The full cast includes John Cena, Freddie Highmore, Daveed Diggs, Orlando Bloom, and a whole bunch of others, like Jeff Goldblum and Mike Tyson. Plus there is an appearance by the one-and-only king of doping, Lance Armstrong, which is a bit crazy. Everything about this seems so absurd, but that's why it looks so damn good. Enjoy it!

Here's the official trailer for Jake Szymanski's mockumentary Tour De Pharmacy, from HBO's YouTube:

In 1982, during a dark and fictitious time in cycling history, the sport's most venerable, time-honored race was marred by the doping of virtually all of its competitors. Riddled with nefarious characters, that year’s competition was a hornet's nest of moral depravity. Through the perspective of five riders, Tour De Pharmacy gives an inside look into the grim realities of the darkest event in a sport notoriously tainted by controversy. Tour De Pharmacy is directed by American filmmaker Jake Szymanski, of the film Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates and the other Andy Samberg sports comedy 7 Days in Hell, plus "SNL" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine". The screenplay is written by Murray Miller ("Girls", "American Dad", "King of the Hill"). Tour De Pharmacy will premiere on HBO on July 8th this summer. Who's looking forward to this?