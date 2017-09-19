Full-Length Trailer for Lady Gaga Documentary 'Gaga: Five Foot Two'

"You've gotta leave yourself behind…" Netflix has debuted the full-length trailer for the documentary called Gaga: Five Foot Two, an inside look at the life of Lady Gaga filmed over eight months. Directed by the filmmaker of Banksy Does New York and Me at the Zoo, the film goes intimately behind the scenes with "pop provocateur" Lady Gaga as she releases a bold new album and prepares for her Super Bowl halftime show. This just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last week to quite a bit of pomp and circumstance. The doc will be available on Netflix at the end of this week, so add it to your list and watch it this weekend. The reviews are good! Jazz Tangcay from Awards Daily says it "will fascinate fans and non-fans alike as they get a look inside her world and a newfound respect is born." This actually seems impressive. Watch below.

Here's the full-length official trailer for Chris Moukarbel's doc Gaga: Five Foot Two, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer and see the poster for Gaga: Five Foot Two here, for more.

The documentary pulls back the curtain to introduce the woman behind the performer, the costumes, the glitz and the glamour. Off-stage, in the studio, unplugged and at home, audiences get an unguarded glimpse at Gaga through a series of personal highs and lows and the culmination of a year's emotional journey. From struggles with relationships to health issues, from finding solace in her inner circle to conquering her insecurities, Gaga: Five Foot Two navigates the divide between life as a superstar and life as an everyday woman. Gaga: Five Foot Two is directed by filmmaker Chris Moukarbel, of the docs Banksy Does New York and Me at the Zoo previously. This will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this month. Netflix will then release Gaga: Five Foot Two streaming exclusively on September 22nd. You in?