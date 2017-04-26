Full-Length Trailer for Steve James' 'Abacus: Small Enough to Jail' Doc

"If that prosecution goes through, that bank is going to go out of business." PBS has released another new official trailer for the latest documentary from Hoop Dreams director Steve James, titled Abacus: Small Enough to Jail. This doc premiered at film festivals last fall and has been playing around the world at festivals ever since. Abacus tells the story of the Chinese immigrant Sung family, owners of Abacus Federal Savings of Chinatown, New York. They had to spend five years defending themselves and their bank's legacy when they became the only U.S. bank to face criminal charges in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. We've been following this doc since last year, and it will open in NYC starting this May, with a nationwide roll-out over the summer. This does look like an "exemplary piece of filmmaking", as is expected from Steve James.

From TIFF: In 2012, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. filed charges against a bank related to the mortgage crisis. But the bank wasn't one of the "too big to fail" giants that needed taxpayer rescue. It was a modest Chinatown institution called Abacus Federal Savings Bank that never sought a bailout, but was "small enough to jail." Filmmaker Steve James gains close access to Abacus founder Thomas Sung and his family as they fight to save their business and clear their name. They were the only domestic bank to be criminally indicted in the wake of 2008, yet this important story was scarcely known outside New York's Chinatown community. Abacus: Small Enough to Jail is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Steve James, of the docs Life Itself, Hoop Dreams, Head Games and The Interrupters. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and New York Film Festival. PBS opens Abacus in limited theaters on May 19th.