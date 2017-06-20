MOVIE TRAILERS

Full Red Band Trailer for 'American Assassin' Starring Dylan O'Brien

June 20, 2017
"This whole thing is just a means to an end for you, isn't it?" CBS Films + Lionsgate have released a new full-length trailer for an action thriller titled American Assassin, adapted from Vince Flynn's novel of the same name. The film tells the story of Mitch Rapp, an "ordinary every day all-American athlete and scholar" who's secretly recruited by the CIA after his girlfriend is killed. He becomes one of the best assassins they've ever seen, but gets into big trouble on an assignment in Beirut. The Maze Runner star Dylan O'Brien plays Mitch, and the rest of the cast includes Michael Keaton, Taylor Kitsch, Sanaa Lathan, Scott Adkins, David Suchet, and Shiva Negar. I'm curious about Kitsch as the bad guy and the big explosion at the end.

Here's the new red band trailer (+ poster) for Michael Cuesta's American Assassin, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for American Assassin here, to see even more footage from this.

Long before he began hunting terrorists, Mitch Rapp (Dylan O'Brien) was a gifted college scholar/athlete. Then, tragedy struck and Rapp was recruited into the nation's most elite covert operations program. After completing training designed to teach the kind of lethal skills necessary to target our most dangerous enemies, here and abroad, he is a man reborn with a mission of retribution. American Assassin is directed by American filmmaker Michael Cuesta, of 12 and Holding, Tell Tale, Roadie, and Kill the Messenger previously. The screenplay is written by Stephen Schiff, based on the popular novel written by Vince Flynn. Lionsgate + CBS will release American Assassin in theaters starting September 15th this fall. Interested?

  • SteadyEddieTX
    Mitch Rapp on the big screen finally OH HECK YEAH... I only wish Vince Flynn was alive to see his dream realized. He worked for many years to get this done.
  • backwardsprogress
    Did he just kill a guy by snapping his elbow and then using the bone that popped out and sticking it into the guys throat? Well damn that's a terrible way to go.
  • Sam Guthrie
    Count me in!
  • OFF DA CHARRRRTTZZZZ.
  • Josh W
    I want to see this for Michael Keaton alone.

