Full Red Band Trailer for Corman's Racing Reboot 'Death Race 2050'

"Ready for one last dance?" Universal has launched a new trailer for the racing reboot Death Race 2050, updating Roger Corman's 1975 camp classic Death Race 2000. We featured a short teaser trailer for this back in October, but now we have a full-length trailer and it's red band because they don't hold back on the violence and gore and nudity, which are always important aspects of Roger Corman's movies. Death Race 2050 brings back the character of Frankenstein, played this time by Manu Bennett, who takes on drivers in the deadly, violent cross-country road race. This also stars Malcolm McDowell, Burt Grinstead, and Marci Miller. This looks fun, but it doesn't look like that different from the original - just another reboot.

Here's the new red band trailer for G.J. Echternkamp's Death Race 2050, direct from YouTube:

In the not-too-distant future, America is controlled by an all-powerful corporate government that keeps the masses placated with violent virtual-reality entertainment. The event of the year is the Death Race, where a motley assortment of drivers compete in a cross-country road race, scoring points for running down pedestrians and killing each other. The reigning champion and popular favorite is half-man, half-machine Frankenstein — but little does he know he's taken on a rebel spy as his co-pilot. Death Race 2050 is directed by G.J. Echternkamp, of Frank and Cindy and Virtually Heroes previously. The script is written by G.J. Echternkamp and Matt Yamashita. Produced by the legendary Roger Corman. Death Race 2050 heads right to Blu-ray/DVD + VOD starting January 17th this month. Anyone planning to watch?