Full Trailer Arrives for Bong Joon-ho's Film 'Okja' Premiering at Cannes

"You should know the situation is not good." This looks like it's going to be amazing. Netflix has revealed a full-length trailer for new film from Bong Joon-ho, titled Okja, just one day before the world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. I'm a huge fan of Bong Joon-ho, and this looks even better than I imagined. Tilda Swinton is back (from Snowpiercer) in the cast, along with Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Lily Collins, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito, Devon Bostick, Shirley Henderson, Daniel Henshall, and Choi Woo-shik. The main girl, named Mija, is played by Ahn Seo-hyun. This trailer shows a lot and sets up the complete story about a corporation kidnapping her animal friend, with tons of footage of the giant pig creature thing, and much more. I can't wait to see this! We'll have a review up tomorrow. Check this out.

Here's the first full-length trailer (+ poster) for Bong Joon-ho's Okja, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can see the first teaser trailer for Okja here, or watch the "Super Pig Project" viral promo video here.

Meet Mija, a girl who risks everything to prevent a powerful, multi-national company from kidnapping her best friend -- a massive animal named Okja. Following her across continents, the coming-of-age comedy drama sees Mija's horizons expand in a way one never would want for one’s children, coming up against the harsh realities of genetically modified food experimentation, globalization, eco-terrorism, and humanity’s obsession with image, brand and self-promotion. Okja is directed by Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, of the films Memories of Murder, The Host, Mother, and Snowpiercer previously. The screenplay is by Bong Joon-ho and Jon Ronson. Netflix will release Okja streaming starting June 28th this summer.