Full Trailer for Adam Wingard's Adaptation of 'Death Note' for Netflix

"Shall we begin?" Netflix has unveiled the full-length trailer (+ a filmmaker featurette) for Adam Wingard's adaptation of Death Note, based on the very popular Japanese manga/anime series. Wingard is the director of the new Blair Witch as well as You're Next, The Guest, and A Horrible Way to Die. Death Note stars Nat Wolff (seen in Paper Towns) as the teen who comes across a book that allows him to kill anyone without any risk of danger himself. But of course there's a catch. Also starring Keith Stanfield, Shea Whigham, Margaret Qualley, Willem Dafoe and Masi Oka. This actually looks better than expected, I will be watching this. Plus, I'll see anything with Keith Stanfield in it, he's awesome and looks killer in this.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Adam Wingard's Death Note movie, from Netflix's YouTube:

You can also still watch the first teaser trailer for Wingard's Death Note here, for some different footage.

A student named Light Turner (Nat Wolff) who discovers a supernatural notebook that allows him to kill anyone begins a crusade against evil in order to rule the world as a benevolent human god. Then a deadly game of cat and mouse begins when a reclusive detective begins to track down the young man, attempting to end his reign of terror once and for all. Death Note is directed by American horror filmmaker Adam Wingard, of the films A Horrible Way to Die, You're Next, The Guest, and Blair Witch previously. The screenplay is written by Charley Parlapanides & Vlas Parlapanides and Jeremy Slater; adapted from the popular Japanese horror manga "Death Note" written by Tsugumi Ohba & Takeshi Obata. Netflix will debut Death Note streaming exclusively starting August 25th later this summer. Anyone interested in this one?