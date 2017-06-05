MOVIE TRAILERS

Full Trailer for Blomkamp's New Oats Studios Promises Wicked Sci-Fi

by
June 5, 2017
Source: YouTube

Neill Blomkamp's Oats Studios

"Who are you? What are you becoming? These details are slipping away from you, aren't they?" This looks wicked cool! A few weeks back, we wrote a post about sci-fi filmmaker Neill Blomkamp launching a new production studio called Oats Studios. This bootstrapped studio is developing multiple experimental sci-fi projects, including alien invasion and alternate history Vietnam War films, which will be tested to see which might become theatrically-released features. Blomkamp has revealed a brand new trailer that features some awesome footage from a bunch of these projects. There's even weird footage from a cooking show that I'm curious to know more about. The lizard alien film is the one I'm looking forward to the most so far. Jump in.

Here's the second official trailer for Neill Blomkamp's new experimental group Oats Studios, on YouTube:

And here's also the first, short teaser trailer for Neill Blomkamp's Oats Studios, also found on YouTube:

You can follow Neill on Twitter @NeillBlomkamp for the latest updates, as he posts often and sometimes replies to questions. Additionally, Blomkamp has been posting to Instagram and has launched an Instagram account for Oats Studios (@oatsstudios). Found there are a few videos and mostly teaser photos of some of the short films/sci-fi concepts they've been developing. Oats Studios is a brand new production studio run by Neill Blomkamp with a mission of "Creating Experimental Content". The short films they are making will initially be released on Steam, as a test to see which should become feature projects or developed further. For more info, visit OatsStudios.com or subscribe to their YouTube channel. We'll be watching for updates.

  • DAVIDPD
    Bring it on! I could really use some quality science fiction from Neil. I wish Fox would give him the keys to ALIEN.
  • Facebook User
    I love this idea and yeah the cooking show thing Im really curious about. So is the plan to release these short films and have people vote on them or is it just by feedback ? just curious how they will decide which ones will go to full length feature film
  • shiboleth
    This looks like going back to District 9 style and similar narrative darkness. I hope it's not just for show ...
  • Бабак
    Great!
  • TAH
    Looks awesome. Is he still doing the Aliens sequel? Sigourney weaver is in these clips and I think that's Michael Biehn at 0:34 on the Teaser?
    • Matthew
      He recently killed the Aliens sequel
      • Enola
        Ridley Scott and Fox killed it, and then Ridley killed the franchise with the borefest Covenant...
  • Enola
    Looks great and interesting :-) Kellan Lutz looks like he has emotions in a movie for the first time, wtf, he is like the discount Jai Courtney in every movie he has been in. Maybe Blomkamp can bring somethng out of him that we haven't seen before, like acting...

