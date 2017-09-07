Full Trailer for Action Horror 'Happy Hunting' with Martin Dingle Wall

"The rules are simple: you run, we hunt you!" Vertical Ent. has debuted an official trailer for an indie action horror titled Happy Hunting, which is basically a brand new take on "The Most Dangerous Game". The description only explains that an alcoholic drifter becomes the target of a "deranged sporting event" but it's clear from the title and the trailer that it's obviously about a bunch of rednecks hunting people in a desert town. The film stars Martin Dingle Wall, Ken Lally, and Kenny Wormald. There's a few cool shots in this trailer, mainly the silhouette shots. Other than that, I'm not sure if this going to be entertaining or just sickening to watch. This footage makes it seem like the latter. If any of this interests you, then check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joe Dietsch & Louie Gibson's Happy Hunting, from YouTube:

An alcoholic drifter (Martin Dingle Wall) must battle withdrawal and psychotic rednecks after he becomes the target of a deranged sporting event. Happy Hunting is co-directed and co-written by filmmakers Joe Dietsch & Louie Gibson, both making their feature directorial debut after working on episodes of "Time Out" and "Kid Pitch" together. This first premiered at the Glasgow Fright Fest earlier this year, and has also played at a few other genre film festivals. Vertical Entertainment will release Dietsch & Gibson's Happy Hunting in select theaters + on VOD starting September 22nd later this month. So who wants to see this?