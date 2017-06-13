Full Trailer for POV Found Footage Alien Horror 'The Gracefield Incident'

"Some things can't be unseen." Holy crap this looks freaky. An official trailer has debuted for a freaky new alien horror movie titled The Gracefield Incident. This is yet another found footage movie, but the twist is that one guy implants a camera into his eye in order to give us a proper POV view. He does this to capture footage of a weekend getaway with friends to a cabin in the mountains. But one night a meteor crashes down and things get scary when giant alien creatures start tormenting them. Starring Mathieu Ratthe (who also wrote/directed the film), Kimberly Laferriere, Victor Andres Turgeon-Trelles, Juliette Gosselin, Alexandre Nachi, and Laurence Dauphinais. Aliens seriously freak me out, and this looks totally nuts.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mathieu Ratthe's The Gracefield Incident, from YouTube:

The Gracefield Incident tells the story of Matthew Donovan, a video game editor, embeds an iPhone camera into his prosthetic eye to secretly record and document a weekend with friends in a luxurious mountain top cabin. The weekend takes a terrifying turn when a meteorite crashes the party forcing everyone to face the darkest, screaming extraterrestrial nightmare imaginable… The Gracefield Incident is written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Mathieu Ratthe, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The film hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise. The Gracefield Incident will open in select theaters + on VOD starting July 21st later this summer. Interested?