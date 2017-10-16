Full Trailer for Ryan Coogler's 'Black Panther' with Chadwick Boseman

"My son, it is your time. You get to decide what kind of King you are going to be." Disney has revealed the full-length official trailer for Marvel's Black Panther movie, directed by the talented filmmaker Ryan Coogler (of Fruitvale Station, Creed), and it looks awesome. The story follows King T'Challa, once again played by Chadwick Boseman, who goes back to his African nation of Wakanda after the events of Civil War. There he encounters new enemies that want to challenge his seat on the throne, and destroy Wakanda. The outstanding ensemble cast includes Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis, Florence Kasumba, John Kani, Winston Duke, and Sterling K. Brown. This looks damn good. Yes it looks like another Marvel movie, but I dig the Coogler's style and boldness, seems a bit more unique than others. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ryan Coogler's Black Panther, direct from Marvel's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Ryan Coogler's Black Panther here, to see even more footage.

After the events of Captain America: Civil War, T'Challa returns home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country's new leader. However, T'Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne from factions within his own country. When two foes conspire to destroy Wakanda, the hero known as Black Panther must team up with C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross and members of the Dora Milaje, Wakanadan special forces, to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war. Black Panther is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Ryan Coogler, of Fruitvale Station and Creed previously. The screenplay is by Joe Robert Cole and Ryan Coogler. Disney will release Marvel's Black Panther in theaters everywhere on February 16th, 2018 early next year. Your thoughts?