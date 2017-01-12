Full Trailer for Street Magician Indie Film 'Sleight' from Sundance 2016

"I can do something no one else can…" Blumhouse Tilt has released a brand new, full-length official trailer for an indie film titled Sleight, which premiered in the ultra-low budget Nexst section of the Sundance Film Festival last year. Sleight is about a street magician in Los Angeles who gives himself superpowers and takes on a local drug dealer to save his sister. Jacob Latimore plays Bo, with a full cast featuring Seychelle Gabriel, Dulé Hill, Storm Reid, Sasheer Zamata, Michael Villar, Brandon Johnson & Cameron Esposito. I wrote in my review "it's a fairly simple story, but the film is still awesome." I highly recommend seeing this film, mostly to support talented young directors and shoestring budget filmmaking. Check it out.

Here's the new full-length trailer (+ new poster) for J.D. Dillard's Sleight, direct from YouTube:

You can still see the first teaser trailer for Sleight here, to compare footage from these trailers.

A young street magician is left to take care of his little sister after his mother's passing and turns to drug dealing in the Los Angeles party scene to keep a roof over their heads. When he gets into trouble with his supplier, his sister is kidnapped and he is forced to rely on both his sleight of hand and brilliant mind to save her. Sleight is both written and directed by young filmmaker J.D. Dillard, making his feature directorial debut after working in the kitchen at J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot. The screenplay is by Alex Theurer and J.D. Dillard. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in early 2016. BH Tilt will be releasing Sleight in select theaters starting J.D. Dillard's April 7th, 2017 next spring. Highly recommend seeing this.