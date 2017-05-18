Full Trailer for Miike's Epic New Samurai Film 'Blade of the Immortal'

"We are here to remove you." Feast your eyes on this! HanWay Films has debuted a new official trailer for Takashi Miike's Blade of the Immortal, which is premiering at the Cannes Film Festival this week. This is technically Miike's 100th film (!!) and it's another samurai, sword fighting epic. Adapted from a manga of the same name, it's about an immortal samurai who has to kill 1000 evil men in order to regain his mortality after being hired to protect a girl. Starring Hana Sugisaki, Ebizô Ichikawa, Sôta Fukushi, Hayato Ichihara, Erika Toda, Kazuki Kitamura, Min Tanaka, Takuya Kimura and Tsutomu Yamazaki. I actually just saw this film a few hours ago and it's badass, with some truly epic fights involving hundreds of samurais. It's violent, and bloody, and funny at times, with gorgeous sets and costumes. Take a look below.

Here's the new official trailer for Takashi Miike's Blade of the Immortal, from Screen Daily's YouTube:

You can also watch the very brief first teaser trailer for Blade of the Immortal here, that we posted last year.

Blade of the Immortal is about "an immortal swordsman who will not be able to lift his curse of everlasting life until 1000 evildoers feel the cut of his steel." The film is an adaptation of a manga series, also titled Blade of the Immortal. Set during the mid-Tokugawa Shogunate period, it follows the samurai Manji who helps set up a dojo called Ittō-ryū that battles against a competing dojo. Blade of the Immortal is directed by veteran Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike, of Yakuza Apocalypse, Shield of Straw, Ace Attorney, Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai, 13 Assassins and Terra Formars most recently. The screenplay is adapted by Tetsuya Oish. The film opens in theaters in Japan in April 2017, and also premieres this week at the Cannes Film Festival. Magnet Releasing will release Blade of the Immortal in US theaters, but no date is set.