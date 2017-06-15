Full Trailer for Time-Loop Horror 'Happy Death Day' from Blumhouse

"I've already lived through this day! Somebody's going to kill me tonight…" Universal has unveiled the first full-length trailer for a new original horror movie titled Happy Death Day, formerly/also known as Half to Death while it was still in development. Directed by Christopher Landon, the time-loop horror story is about a college student who relives the day of her murder until she finds out who the killer is. The film stars Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Matthews, Charles Aitken, Jason Bayle, and Phi Vu. I'm always interested in time-loop movies (and we already had one this year - Before I Fall) and this looks like a fun horror twist on the concept. I want to see how she solves her own murder. Dive in.

Here's the full-length trailer for Christopher Landon's Happy Death Day, direct from YouTube:

Blumhouse produces an original and inventive rewinding thriller in Happy Death Day, in which a college student (Jessica Rothe) relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity. Happy Death Day is directed by up-and-coming American filmmaker Christopher Landon, of the films Burning Palms, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, and Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse previously. The screenplay is written by Christopher Landon and Scott Lobdell. Universal will release Blumhouse's Happy Death Day in theaters everywhere starting on October 13th this fall. For updates, follow @UniversalHorror or visit the Facebook page. First impression?