Full US Trailer for CIA Action Thriller 'Unlocked' with Noomi Rapace

"What's your status?" "In danger, someone is hunting me." Lionsgate has unveiled a brand new official US trailer for the CIA action thriller titled Unlocked, from veteran English director Michael Apted (the same filmmaker behind the "Up" documentary series). We featured the original UK trailer for this earlier in the year. Swedish actress Noomi Rapace stars in this as a CIA interrogator who is lured into a ruse that puts London at risk of a big biological attack. Orlando Bloom also co-stars as an MI5 agent she works with to help figure out what's going on. The cast includes Michael Douglas, Toni Collette, Akshay Kumar, and John Malkovich. I like how mysterious and tricky the plot seems, I'm very intrigued to find out what's up.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Michael Apted's Unlocked, direct from YouTube:

Noomi Rapace stars as a CIA operative who finds her mission compromised. She's forced to team up with an MI5 agent, played by Orlando Bloom, to track down the terrorist infiltration and prevent a major attack in London. Unlocked is directed by veteran British filmmaker Michael Apted, of the iconic "Up" doc series, as well as Agatha, Continental Divide, Gorillas in the Mist, Extreme Measures, The World Is Not Enough, Married in America, Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader, Chasing Mavericks, and Bending the Light previously. The screenplay is written by Peter O'Brien. Unlocked opened first in the UK back in May, and will be released in select US theaters starting September 1st. Anyone interested in this?