Full US Trailer for Lebanese Film 'The Insult' from Director Ziad Doueiri

"It's about the truth." "Which truth?" Cohen Media Group has released the official US trailer for a Lebanese film titled The Insult, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival this fall. This film is a radical, dramatic profile of the division and tensions in Lebanon, specifically between the two prominent religious groups - Christians and Muslims. Set in Beirut, the story begins when a local man insults a construction worker, and then their tiny verbal spat blows completely out of proportion, almost causing a war in the entire country. From the director of The Attack, The Insult stars Adel Karam, Kamel El Basha, Camille Salameh, Rita Hayek, Christine Choueiri, Diamand Bou Abboud, and Georges Daou. I caught this in Venice and it's a thrilling, intense film, but also very loud and flashy at times, with some weird twists in the second half (it turns into a court room legal battle). Still an important film from Lebanon that is worth seeking out.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Ziad Doueiri's The Insult, direct from CMG's YouTube:

In today's Beirut, an insult blown out of proportions finds Toni (Adel Karam), a Lebanese Christian, and Yasser (Kamel El Basha), a Palestinian refugee, in court. From secret wounds to traumatic revelations, the media circus surrounding the case puts Lebanon through a social explosion, forcing Toni and Yasser to reconsider their lives and prejudices. The Insult is directed by acclaimed Lebanese filmmaker Ziad Doueiri, of the films West Beirut, Lila Says, and The Attack previously. The screenplay is by Ziad Doueiri and Joelle Touma. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival this year, and also play at the Telluride, Toronto, Vancouver, Mill Valley, Vienna, and Chicago Film Festivals. Cohen Media will release Doueiri's The Insult in select theaters starting January 26th, 2018 early next year. Anyone interested in watching this?