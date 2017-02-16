Full US Trailer for Nacho Vigalondo's 'Colossal' with Anne Hathaway

"Not to be missed!" Neon has unveiled a new official US trailer for the wacky sci-fi thriller from eccentric Spanish filmmaker Nacho Vigalondo, of the cult hit Timecrimes previously. It's a film titled Colossal, a metaphorical action thriller starring Anne Hathaway as a young woman struggling with a few big personal problems. The concept is odd in that she basically becomes a giant monster that terrorizes Seoul, South Korea. You just need to see the trailer to get an idea of how it works, or you just need to go see the film and have a blast. The cast includes Dan Stevens, Jason Sudeikis, Tim Blake Nelson, Austin Stowell, Rukiya Bernard & Agam Darshi. This looks like it's totally awesome, I really can't wait to see it. Enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Nacho Vigalondo's Colossal, direct from YouTube:

Gloria (Hathaway) is a hard partying New York scene girl who is thrust into crisis when her boyfriend, Tim (Stevens), grows sick of her antics and kicks her out of their apartment. With no other options, she moves back to her hometown and quickly regresses, drinking every night until last call and accepting a job at a bar owned by her childhood friend Oscar (Sudeikis). One day she wakes up and blurrily finds out that Seoul was terrorized by a giant creature the night before. Eventually, Gloria begins to suspect her own drunken actions are bizarrely connected to the monster rampaging in South Korea. Colossal is both written & directed by Spanish filmmaker Nacho Vigalondo, of Timecrimes and Extraterrestrial. This first premiered at TIFF and Fantastic Fest last year. Colossal opens in US theaters starting April 7th this spring.