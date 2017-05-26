Full US Trailer for 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' with Jackson & Reynolds

"You won't last one hour without me!" Lionsgate has debuted the second official US trailer for the summer comedy The Hitman's Bodyguard, about the world's best bodyguard assigned to protect a hitman who has been killing his clients all along. This wacky action comedy stars Ryan Reynolds as the world's top bodyguard who is hired to protect a hit man who must testify at the International Court of Justice. Samuel L. Jackson plays the notorious hit man, and they must get over their differences in order to make it to the trial on time. Also starring Gary Oldman, Salma Hayek, Elodie Yung, Joaquim de Almeida, and Sam Hazeldine. This full trailer finally spends time setting up the story and features lots of new footage that we haven't seen at all yet, and it still looks hilarious. Tons of action packed into this preview and I'm in.

Here's the second official US trailer for Patrick Hughes' The Hitman's Bodyguard, found on YouTube:

You can still watch the first red band trailer for The Hitman's Bodyguard here, or the international trailer.

The world's top protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen (Samuel L. Jackson). The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for an outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator (Gary Oldman) who is out for blood. The Hitman's Bodyguard is directed by Australian filmmaker Patrick Hughes, of the films Red Hill and The Expendables 3, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Tom O'Connor (Fire with Fire). Lionsgate opens The Hitman's Bodyguard in theaters starting August 18th this summer. Thoughts?