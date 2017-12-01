New Behind-the-Scenes Training Video for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

"This is the hardest physical thing I've done yet." Time for a Star Wars training montage! Disney released another behind-the-scenes featurette for Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, this one all about the physical training and fight choreography with the actors. It starts out focusing on Daisy Ridley as Rey, but then continues to show footage of Gwendoline Christie, John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran, and finally Adam Driver as Kylo Ren. At this point, Disney is just giving us more teases and glimpses to keep the hype going until it hits theaters in two weeks. I've already got my tickets, I'm already ready to go, hoping nothing I've seen so far spoils the in-theater experience. It is exciting to see how much work they put into this movie, all the effort into making it look perfect. And I wish I was friends with this Liang Yang guy. He seems cool.

Here's the new training featurette for Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for The Last Jedi here, or the full-length trailer + first featurette here.

Having taken her first steps into a larger world in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rey continues her epic journey with Finn, Poe and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the saga. Star Wars - Episode VIII: The Last Jedi is directed by American filmmaker Rian Johnson, of the films Brick, The Brothers Bloom, and Looper previously, as well as a few episodes of "Breaking Bad". The screenplay is written by Rian Johnson, based on the characters created by George Lucas. Featuring cinematography by Steve Yedlin (The Brothers Bloom, Looper, Carrie, San Andreas), production design by Rick Heinrichs, and music by John Williams. It was produced by Ram Bergman, and Kathleen Kennedy at Lucasfilm. Disney will release Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi in theaters worldwide starting on December 15th. Do you have your tickets yet?