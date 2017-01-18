Fun Disney Video Connecting the Easter Eggs in All of Pixar's Movies

"Oh my spurs! You ain't never seen Easter eggs like these, partner." Disney has posted a new video on the official Toy Story Facebook page that highlights all of the hidden references in Pixar's movies. Pixar always hides a character from their next movie in each new movie, and this video shows each one of those - starting with Finding Dory. Some other websites are claiming this means the Pixar movies do share a "connected universe", but that's complete nonsense. This is just a fun video showing Pixar's Easter Eggs that finally reveals all of them and connects them to the previous movie. And now I want to go watch all of these again.

Pixar Easter Eggs Oh my spurs! You ain't never seen Easter eggs like these, partner. 👀 Posted by Toy Story on Sunday, January 15, 2017

Pixar has always said that they hide a teaser for their next movie in their current release, which is the basis for this video. A character from their next movie is always hidden in each movie, yet they never reveal to the public where/when these characters appear. This video works backwards connecting all of the Pixar movies - starting with Finding Dory and ending with the original Toy Story. For additional articles about Pixar Easter Eggs, check out: 30 Pixar Easter Eggs to Look For Next Time on Mental Floss, or 150 Hidden Pixar Easter Eggs on YouTube. It's always cool to find these Easter Eggs and search for them in every new movie.