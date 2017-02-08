Fun First Trailer for 'The LEGO Ninjago Movie' Featuring Jackie Chan

"Are you ready to risk your life for Ninjago?" Warner Bros has debuted the first full trailer for The LEGO Ninjago Movie, showing in front of The LEGO Batman Movie in theaters this weekend. This latest LEGO Movie from Warner Animation Group tells the story of six young ninjas who must defend their island home called Ninjago. Jackie Chan voices Sensei Wu, their master and teacher. The rest of the voice cast includes Olivia Munn, Dave Franco, Michael Peña, Abbi Jacobson, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Fred Armisen, and Justin Theroux as the evil Garmadon. This actually looks quite fun, and if it's as good as the other two LEGO Movies, even better. The other exciting news - this will be out in theaters later this year.

Here's the first official trailer for Warner Animation Group's The LEGO Ninjago Movie, from YouTube:

Six young ninjas Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane and Nya are tasked with defending their island home, called Ninjago. By night, they're gifted warriors, using their skills and awesome fleet of vehicles to fight villains and monsters. By day, they're ordinary teens struggling against their greatest enemy: high school. The LEGO Ninjago Movie is co-directed by Charlie Bean ("TRON: Uprising", "Robotboy"), Paul Fisher and Bob Logan (Meatballs 4). The screenplay is written by Hilary Winston, Bob Logan & Paul Fisher. Warner Bros will release The LEGO Ninjago Movie in theaters starting September 22nd later this fall. Who's in?