Fun for the Whole Family - Official US Trailer for Sequel 'Paddington 2'

"If we're kind and polite, the world will be right." Warner Bros has revealed a new official US trailer for the delightfully charming sequel Paddington 2. This movie has already open in cinemas in the UK and it's apparently way better than expected, so don't brush it off. In this movie, Paddington the bear, now happily settled with the Brown family, picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present (a book) for his Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday, only for the gift to be stolen. The very British cast includes Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson, Peter Capaldi, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, and Hugh Bonneville, with Ben Whishaw returning as the voice of Paddington, and Imelda Staunton as the voice of Aunt Lucy. I'm actually really looking forward to seeing this, it looks like good holiday fun (for the whole family).

Here's the official US trailer (+ a Chinese poster) for Paul King's Paddington 2, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Paddington 2 here, or the full-length UK trailer to see more.

Paddington is happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber's antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it's up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief. Paddington 2 is directed again by British filmmaker Paul King, of the first Paddington and "The Mighty Boosh" previously. The screenplay is written by Simon Farnaby and Paul King. StudioCanal has released Paddington 2 in the UK already this November, and then Warner Bros will release the film in US theaters starting January 12th, 2018. Who's excited to watch this?