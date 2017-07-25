Fun New TV Trailer for Steven Soderbergh's Knock Out 'Logan Lucky'

"You Logans must be as simple-minded as people say." One more rollickin' trailer to keep the buzz going. Studiocanal has released a new 60-second TV trailer for Steven Soderbergh's heist comedy, titled Logan Lucky. As we already know from the previous trailers, this amusing comedy tells the story of two bumbling brothers who attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in Charlotte, North Carolina. Channing Tatum and Adam Driver star, with a cast including Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterson, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, Brian Gleeson, Jack Quaid, with Hilary Swank, and introducing Daniel Craig as "Joe Bang". The film has started receiving glowing reviews from critics who just saw it recently, which is a relief to hear. Can't wait to get my hands on it, too. Let's go heist!

Here's the another new trailer for Steven Soderbergh's Logan Lucky, direct from Studiocanal's YouTube:

Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. Logan Lucky is directed by prominent American (indie) filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, of films including Sex Lies and Videotape, Out of Sight, Traffic, Ocean's 11, 12 & 13, Solaris, The Good German, Che, The Girlfriend Experience, The Informant, Contagion, Haywire, Magic Mike, Side Effects, and Behind the Candelabra previously. The screenplay is written by Rebecca Blunt. Bleecker Street will release Logan Lucky in theaters everywhere starting August 18th later this summer. Who's in for this?