Fun Teaser Trailer for Netflix's Action Comedy Film 'Game Over, Man!'

"That is my bad! And now we know…" Netflix has unveiled the teaser trailer for an action comedy titled Game Over, Man!, the first feature film made by the "Workaholics" group. The film stars all three guys from "Workaholics" - Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson - and is directed by one of the creators of the show as well. These three actors have already landed other major roles in all kinds of movies, but this time they're finally coming together to tell a story of three stoner gamer friends about to sign a big financing deal when their investor is kidnapped by terrorists. This teaser doesn't contain any real footage, mostly because it's in the middle of filming, but also because it's still a year away from release. Quite a big tease from Netflix for a film so far away from release, but they must be excited about it. Enjoy this teaser.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Kyle Newacheck's Game Over, Man!, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

In this action comedy, three friends are on the verge of getting their video game financed when their benefactor is taken hostage by terrorists. Game Over, Man! is directed by American filmmaker Kyle Newacheck, one of the creators/directors of "Adam Devine's House Party" and "Workaholics", as well as many other TV shows and short films. The screenplay is written by Anders Holm, one of the other stars of "Workaholics". The film is produced by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, as well as powerhouse producer Scott Rudin, and the rest of the "Workaholics" group. Netflix will release Newacheck's Game Over, Man! streaming exclusively starting April 20th, 2018 next year. Just under a year to go! But will it be worth it?