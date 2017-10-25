Gerard Butler & 50 Cent in First Trailer for Crime Film 'Den of Thieves'

"You're not the bad guys… we are." Another new Heat wannabe movie. STX Entertainment has dropped the first trailer for an action crime thriller titled Den of Thieves, from writer/director Christian Gudegast. The movie is about a thief who gets trapped between two sides of a heist and two sets of "criminals" - an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff's Dept. and the state's most successful bank robbery crew. Gerard Butler stars, with 50 Cent, Pablo Schreiber, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sonya Balmores, Maurice Compte, Evan Jones, Brian Van Holt, Jordan Bridges, and Eric Braeden. This seems like it's going to have quite a few big twists, and characters who don't turn out to be who they seem to be (obviously enough). With Gerard Butler, 50 Cent, and a January release date, this is pretty much a disaster in the making. Have fun.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Christian Gudegast's Den of Thieves, originally from Complex:

A Los Angeles crime saga in the vein of Heat, Den of Thieves follows the intersecting and often personally connected lives of an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff's Department and the state's most successful bank robbery crew as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown Los Angeles. Den of Thieves is directed by Los Angeles native Christian Gudegast, making his feature directorial debut after writing the screenplays for London Has Fallen and A Man Apart. The screenplay is written by Christian Gudegast and Paul Scheuring. STX Entertainment will be releasing Gudegast's Den of Thieves in theaters everywhere starting January 19th, 2018 at the start of next year. Who's down for this?