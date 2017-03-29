Ghibli Films Showing in Theaters Nationwide Over the Next 6 Months

Take the kids! Take your friends! Take your whole family! Bring everyone you can to see these movies on the big screen. Fathom Events and GKids have announced a new screening series this summer. Starting in June, Fathom will screen one classic Studio Ghibli movie every month, for the next six months. Yay! They'll be showing six different Ghibli movies (the best of the best) in total, in both subtitled and dubbed versions, on screens all across the country (so you don't have to drive 6 hours away just to see them - or maybe you will anyway). The first movie will be Hayao Miyazaki's original animated classic My Neighbor Totoro (first released in 1988), which will be shown on Sunday, June 25th, and Monday, June 26th. More info below.

For details and to find tickets/theaters, visit the official Studio Ghibli Fest page on Fathom Events' website.

Fathom explains that, "following the success of the Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke cinema events" they've decided to continue and show six more Ghibli movies. The six they're screening are: My Neighbor Totoro (in June), Kiki's Delivery Service (in July), Castle in the Sky (in August), Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (in September), Spirited Away (in October), finally ending with Howl's Moving Castle (in November). Full theater listings and ticket prices have not been revealed yet, but you can follow Fathom for the latest news. We always post about Ghibli movies coming to the big screen, because they deserve to be seen this way, and because I always want more people to experience them (especially if they've never seen any). Three of these in this series are my all-time favorites, and it would be a treat to catch them.