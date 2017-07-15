Go Behind-the-Scenes in New Featurette for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

"I'm hoping it'll be a little shocking. But I'm hoping it will feel real and honest." Lucasfilm has dropped a brand new behind-the-scenes featurette for Star Wars: The Last Jedi at their D23 Expo presentation this weekend. Like the behind-the-scenes featurette for The Force Awakens, this includes a whole bunch of new footage and looks at various characters/aliens/scenes we haven't seen anything about yet. And oh my goodness does it look magnificent. I can't wait!! Daisy Ridley returns as Rey, with John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Lupita Nyong'o, Peter Mayhew, Andy Serkis, and Warwick Davis. Newcomers include Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, and others. There's so many questions I have after watching this. But that's the point - it's an exhilarating tease that will keep our interests piqued while we wait until release. Fire this up below.

Here's the new behind-the-scenes featurette for Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, on YouTube:

You can still see the first teaser trailer for Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi here, for more footage.

Having taken her first steps into a larger world in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rey continues her epic journey with Finn, Poe and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the saga. Star Wars - Episode VIII: The Last Jedi is directed by American filmmaker Rian Johnson, of the films Brick, The Brothers Bloom, and Looper previously, as well as a few episodes of "Breaking Bad". The screenplay is written by Rian Johnson, based on the characters created by George Lucas. Featuring cinematography by Steve Yedlin (The Brothers Bloom, Looper, Carrie, San Andreas), production design by Rick Heinrichs, and music by John Williams. It was produced by Ram Bergman, and Kathleen Kennedy at Lucasfilm. Disney will release Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi in theaters worldwide starting December 15th later this year. You excited now?