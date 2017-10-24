Go Behind-the-Scenes with Rian Johnson on the Set of 'The Last Jedi'

"It's like a real journey of discovery." There's only 52 days left until Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters, which means the marketing machine is starting to rev its engines. Lucasfilm has released another new behind-the-scenes featurette (there was one from Comic-Con as well) this time focusing on director Rian Johnson and his work on this next Star Wars movie. There isn't a lot of new footage revealed, but it is delightful to watch Johnson geek out on set, and to hear everyone talk about how charming he is. There's appearances by Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Gwendoline Christie, Oscar Isaac, and a few others. It's exciting to see how much Disney is pushing the director, not just the stars and the film, because Rian is really one of the best guys out there. Dive in and get ready for this movie.

Having taken her first steps into a larger world in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rey continues her epic journey with Finn, Poe and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the saga. Star Wars - Episode VIII: The Last Jedi is directed by American filmmaker Rian Johnson, of the films Brick, The Brothers Bloom, and Looper previously, as well as a few episodes of "Breaking Bad". The screenplay is written by Rian Johnson, based on the characters created by George Lucas. Featuring cinematography by Steve Yedlin (The Brothers Bloom, Looper, Carrie, San Andreas), production design by Rick Heinrichs, and music by John Williams. It was produced by Ram Bergman, and Kathleen Kennedy at Lucasfilm. Disney will release Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi in theaters worldwide starting on December 15th. Do you have your tickets yet?