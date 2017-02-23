Graham Rogers Stars in Romantic Sports Drama '1 Mile To You' Trailer

"I run because I have to. I feel something when I run." Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for a romantic sports drama titled 1 Mile To You, about a runner struggling with loss. Graham Rogers (from "Quantico", Love & Mercy) stars, along with Stefanie Scott, Liana Liberato, Billy Crudup, and Tim Roth. The film is about a young man who loses his girlfriend in an accident, and runs to keep connected to her. That is until he meets a new woman, who helps him through his pain. It's described as an "uplifting, emotional, and visceral" story "about the power of our fondest memories to sustain us through our worst traumas – and when it is time to let the memories go and face an uncertain future." Doesn't that sound fun?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Leif Tilden's 1 Mile To You, direct from YouTube:

When a teenager (Graham Rogers) loses his once-in-a-lifetime girlfriend (Stefanie Scott) in a tragic accident, he finds that running keeps him connected to her during his 'runner's high' moments. Chasing her memory drives him to run faster, and to win for his new coach (Billy Crudup). Before long, however, his newfound notoriety attracts the attention of a whip-smart new girl (Liana Liberato) who is determined to find out what's really going on inside him. Soon, he finds himself caught between keeping the past alive and making new memories in the present. 1 Mile To You is directed by American filmmaker Leif Tilden, of the film American Reunion previously. The screenplay is written by Marc Novak. Gravitas Ventures will release 1 Mile To You in select theaters starting on April 7th this spring. Anyone interested?