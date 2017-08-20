'Greatest Movie Promo Ever' + 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' TV Spot

"This will go down in history as the single most important movie promo of all-time." 20th Century Fox is going eclipse-crazy with a new promo for Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman: The Golden Circle, the action-packed sequel about the British spy organization. The wild idea is that they, wink wink, came up with the concept for the eclipse and are doing it to "promote" the "Golden Circle" movie. They've even made a funny video to joke about this promo. Taron Egerton returns as the superspy known as Eggsy, along with Colin Firth as Harry Hart, plus Mark Strong as Merlin; and a full cast featuring Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore, Vinnie Jones, as well as Hanna Alström, and Sophie Cookson. There's also a brand new TV spot below worth checking out if you're excited. Have fun.

Here's the "Greatest Movie Promo Ever" for Vaughn's Kingsman: The Golden Circle, from YouTube:

And here's another new TV trailer for Vaughn's Kingsman: The Golden Circle, also from YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Kingsman: The Golden Circle here, or the second official trailer.

When an attack on the Kingsman headquarters takes place and a new villain rises, Eggsy (Taron Egerton) and Merlin (Mark Strong) are forced to work together with the American agency Statesman to save the world. Kingsman: The Golden Circle is once again directed by English filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, of the first Kingsman: The Secret Service movie, as well as the films Layer Cake, Stardust, Kick-Ass, and X-Men: First Class previously. The screenplay is again co-written by Matthew Vaughn and Jane Goldman; based on the characters created by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. 20th Century Fox will release Vaughn's Kingsman: The Golden Circle in theaters everywhere starting September 22nd this fall. Who's in for this?