Haley Lu Richardson in First Trailer for Outstanding Film 'Columbus'

"Suddenly the place I'd lived my whole life felt different." A trailer has finally arrived for one of the best films from the Sundance Film Festival this year. Columbus is the feature directorial debut of a filmmaker known as "Kogonada", a Korean cinephile who previously made video essays that achieved quite a bit of acclaim online. Columbus stars Haley Lu Richardson as a young woman from the town of Columbus, Indiana, a small place known for its remarkable and innovative architecture (and it's all actually real). Her story intertwines with a Korean man played by John Cho who visits because his father, an architect, is in a coma. The cast also includes Parker Posey, Erin Allegretti, Rory Culkin, and Jim Dougherty. We published a glowing review of this from Sundance, and it's definitely worth your time to discover. See below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kogonada's Columbus, originally from EW.com:

A Korean-born man (John Cho) finds himself stuck in Columbus, Indiana, where his architect father is in a coma. The man meets a young woman (Haley Lu Richardson) who wants to stay in Columbus with her mother, a recovering addict, instead of pursuing her own dreams. Columbus is written and directed by a Korean filmmaker who goes by the name "Kogonada" (follow him @kogonada), making his feature directorial debut with this. Kogonada previously made video essays and submitted work to film magazines before getting into filmmaking. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). Columbus will arrive in select theaters starting August 4th later this summer. Who's interested?