Halle Berry Goes Berserk in Intense New Trailer for 'Kidnap' Thriller

"As long as my son is in that car, I will not stop! Wherever you go, I will be right behind you!" Another new trailer has debuted for the kidnapping action thriller titled Kidnap. The film stars Halle Berry as a passionate mother who stops at nothing to recover her kidnapped son. This movie was originally supposed to open last December, but got pushed back with the Relativity fiasco. Now it's finally opening in August of this year for those still curious. This new trailer is a rehash of the first trailer with most of the same footage, but different edits. Also starring Sage Correa, Lew Temple, Dana Gourrier, Christopher Berry, and Chris McGinn. I like the intensity of these trailers, it's a good sell, I just hope the movie is worth the wait.

Here's the second official trailer for Luis Prieto's Kidnap, direct from Aviron's YouTube:

"Let me tell you something - as long as my son is in that car, I will not stop! Wherever you go - I will be right behind you." A heart-stopping action thriller following a mother (Halle Berry) who will stop at nothing to rescue her kidnapped son. Kidnap is directed by Spanish filmmaker Luis Prieto, of the films Bamboleho, Ho voglia di te, and the Pusher remake previously. The screenplay is written by Knate Lee, a producer who occasionally appeared on "Jackass" making his leap into screenwriting (Cardboard Boxer, X-Men: The New Mutants). The film was originally supposed to open in late 2016 but was delayed for almost a year. Aviron Pictures will now open Kidnap in theaters starting August 4th later this summer. Anyone still interested?