Hayden Christensen in First Trailer for 'Numb, at the Edge of the End'

"A lot of people think that the world is coming to an end. I don't think it… I know it." An official trailer has arrived online for a pre-apocalyptic, action, sci-fi movie titled Numb, at the Edge of the End. This stars Hayden Christensen, who hasn't appeared in much since Star Wars, as a war veteran with PTSD who perceives that the end of the world is coming. It's kind of hard to figure out what exactly this is about - it seems like an odd mix of genres and post-apocalyptic tropes, with a gang of weirdos and a bearded prophet and VR goggles. I actually think Harvey Keitel looks pretty damn cool with that big white beard. The cast also includes Marco Leonardi, Justin Kelly, Liz Solari, Rafael Spregelburd, and Raymond E. Lee. This doesn't look good, but I will admit I'm curious to see more. Maybe there's something to it? Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Rodrigo H. Vila's Numb, at the Edge of the End, direct from YouTube:

Tov Matheson (Hayden Christensen) is a war veteran with PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) who perceives that the end of the world is coming. After establishing a relationship with a dubious Messiah (Harvey Keitel), he leaves his normal life and begins the construction of a shelter underground, training himself, in an extreme way, at the cost of losing everything and making people believe he is insane. When he also believes it, something extraordinary happens which makes the people around him question whether he is insane after all. Numb, at the Edge of the End is both written and directed by Argentinian filmmaker Rodrigo H. Vila, of various films/documentaries including Boca Juniors 3D: The Movie, The Hero of Two Sisters Mountain, and Mercedes Sosa: Cantora, an Intimate Journey previously. There is no release date set yet, and it hasn't premiered at any festivals either. Stay tuned for updates. Thoughts so far?