He Just Wants to Have a Cookout - Trailer for Andre Hyland's 'The 4th'

"Aw, sorry about your bike!" Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official trailer for an indie comedy titled The 4th, which actually premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year (not this year). The 4th is the feature directorial debut of a comedian/actor named Andre Hyland, who takes us on a wacky trip through Los Angeles. Hyland also stars as the main character, Jamie. The story is simple - a scruffy dude in LA tries to throw a cookout for his friends during 4th of July. But on his way to the store, he gets into an accident and everything goes nuts, throwing his whole life into disarray. Co-starring Anna Lee Lawson, Yasmine Kittles, Dugan O'Neal, and Jeff Carpenter. This doesn't look that good, but maybe it's just the trailer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Andre Hyland's The 4th, direct from Gravitas' YouTube:

It's the 4th of July in Los Angeles when Jamie (Andre Hyland), a down-on-his-luck illustrator who's behind on rent, tries to throw a cookout while his overbearing roommate is out of town. When he decides to borrow his roommate's bike for a quick trip to the liquor store to grab lighter fluid, his entire day and life quickly go up in smoke. Sparked by a zany incident with a road-rager, Jamie soon finds himself far from home and trapped in a series of awkward, absurd, and infuriating situations accompanied by a plethora of outlandish characters. The 4th is written and directed by (and stars) comedian-actor-filmmaker Andre Hyland, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films and episodes of "Hollywood and Hyland". This film first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2016. Gravitas Ventures will finally release Hyland's The 4th in select theaters + on VOD starting July 21st this summer. Is anyone interested?