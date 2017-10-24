Helen Mirren in First 'Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built' Trailer

"It's under never-ending construction…" CBS Films has unveiled the first official trailer for a new horror thriller film titled Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built, which is supposedly inspired by true events. The film tells the story of "the most haunted house in the world", built by Sarah Winchester, played by Helen Mirren, heiress to the Winchester (weaponry) fortune. The house, located 50 miles outisde of San Francisco, stands seven stories tall and contains hundreds of rooms. Apparently Sarah Winchester built this house as a prison, an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts. The cast includes Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook, Angus Sampson, Laura Brent, Tyler Coppin, and Dawayne Jordan. This looks like a solid haunted house film, with some crazy things going on and spooky ghosts. I'd actually like to visit this house.

First trailer (+ poster) for Spierig Brothers' Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built, on YouTube:

Inspired by true events. On an isolated stretch of land 50 miles outside of San Francisco sits the most haunted house in the world. Built by Sarah Winchester (Helen Mirren), heiress to the Winchester fortune, it is a house that knows no end. Constructed in an incessant twenty-four hour a day, seven day a week mania for decades, it stands seven stories tall and contains hundreds of rooms. To the outsider it looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah is not building for herself, for her niece (Sarah Snook) or for the brilliant Doctor Eric Price (Jason Clarke) whom she has summoned to the house. She is building a prison, an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts, and the most terrifying among them have a score to settle with the Winchesters… Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built is directed by Australian brothers Michael Spierig and Peter Spierig, of Undead, Daybreakers, and Predestination previously, plus this year's Jigsaw. The screenplay is by Tom Vaughan, with the Spierig Brothers updating it before filming. CBS Films will release Winchester in theaters starting February 2nd, 2018 early next year.