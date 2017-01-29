'Hidden Figures', Emma Stone & Mahershala Ali Win 2017 SAG Awards

With the Sundance Film Festival wrapped up in Utah, Hollywood took over to announce the Screen Actors Guild Awards winners. The SAG Awards honor the greatest performances from 2016, as chosen by other actors which means this is one of the most definitive lists of the best on-screen performances. Actors know their profession better than anyone and are very particular about good performances. This year, Denzel Washington won for Fences, taking home his first SAG Award after four nominations. The very talented Mahershala Ali also won for Best Supporting Actor in Moonlight, which makes me very happy. Emma Stone and Viola Davis were the big winners on the Best Female Actor side of things. Full list found below.

Here's all the film winners from the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards (see the TV winners at TVLine):

ACTOR:

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington - Fences

FEMALE ACTOR:

Amy Adams - Arrival

Emily Blunt - The Girl on the Train

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Emma Stone - La La Land

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR:

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel - Lion

SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR:

Viola Davis - Fences

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

ENSEMBLE CAST:

Captain Fantastic - Annalise Basso, Shree Crooks, Ann Dowd, Kathryn Hahn, Nicholas Hamilton, Samantha Isler, Frank Langella, George MacKay, Erin Moriarty, Viggo Mortensen, Missi Pyle, Charlie Shotwell, Steve Zahn

Fences - Jovan Adepo, Viola Davis, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Russell Hornsby, Saniyya Sidney, Denzel Washington, Mykelti Williamson

Hidden Figures - Mahershala Ali, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Taraji P. Henson, Aldis Hodge, Janelle Monáe, Jim Parsons, Glen Powell, Octavia Spencer

Manchester by the Sea - Casey Affleck, Matthew Broderick, Kyle Chandler, Lucas Hedges, Gretchen Mol, Michelle Williams

Moonlight - Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, André Holland, Jharrel Jerome, Janelle Monáe, Trevante Rhodes, Asthon Sanders

ENSEMBLE STUNTS:

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Hacksaw Ridge

Jason Bourne

Nocturnal Animals

Congrats to all of this year's SAG winners and the nominees! There's nothing to really complain about with these winners. All of them are well-deserved, even Emma Stone. While it's still expected that La La Land will win Best Picture, in the meantime it's fantastic to see Hidden Figures getting some recognition tonight. That win is probably the biggest "upset" if there is one, but it's a great cast and they are excellent in the film. I'm very happy to see Mahershala Ali winning more awards, he's so awesome and the more we can give to him, the better. Emma Stone is wonderful in La La Land and I'm glad to see her finally winning after so many great performances over the last 10 years. Stay tuned for more awards news leading up to the Oscars.