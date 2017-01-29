AWARDS
'Hidden Figures', Emma Stone & Mahershala Ali Win 2017 SAG Awards
by Alex Billington
January 29, 2017
Source: SAGAwards.org
With the Sundance Film Festival wrapped up in Utah, Hollywood took over to announce the Screen Actors Guild Awards winners. The SAG Awards honor the greatest performances from 2016, as chosen by other actors which means this is one of the most definitive lists of the best on-screen performances. Actors know their profession better than anyone and are very particular about good performances. This year, Denzel Washington won for Fences, taking home his first SAG Award after four nominations. The very talented Mahershala Ali also won for Best Supporting Actor in Moonlight, which makes me very happy. Emma Stone and Viola Davis were the big winners on the Best Female Actor side of things. Full list found below.
Here's all the film winners from the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards (see the TV winners at TVLine):
ACTOR:
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington - Fences
FEMALE ACTOR:
Amy Adams - Arrival
Emily Blunt - The Girl on the Train
Natalie Portman - Jackie
Emma Stone - La La Land
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR:
Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins
Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel - Lion
SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR:
Viola Davis - Fences
Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
ENSEMBLE CAST:
Captain Fantastic - Annalise Basso, Shree Crooks, Ann Dowd, Kathryn Hahn, Nicholas Hamilton, Samantha Isler, Frank Langella, George MacKay, Erin Moriarty, Viggo Mortensen, Missi Pyle, Charlie Shotwell, Steve Zahn
Fences - Jovan Adepo, Viola Davis, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Russell Hornsby, Saniyya Sidney, Denzel Washington, Mykelti Williamson
Hidden Figures - Mahershala Ali, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Taraji P. Henson, Aldis Hodge, Janelle Monáe, Jim Parsons, Glen Powell, Octavia Spencer
Manchester by the Sea - Casey Affleck, Matthew Broderick, Kyle Chandler, Lucas Hedges, Gretchen Mol, Michelle Williams
Moonlight - Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, André Holland, Jharrel Jerome, Janelle Monáe, Trevante Rhodes, Asthon Sanders
ENSEMBLE STUNTS:
Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Jason Bourne
Nocturnal Animals
Congrats to all of this year's SAG winners and the nominees! There's nothing to really complain about with these winners. All of them are well-deserved, even Emma Stone. While it's still expected that La La Land will win Best Picture, in the meantime it's fantastic to see Hidden Figures getting some recognition tonight. That win is probably the biggest "upset" if there is one, but it's a great cast and they are excellent in the film. I'm very happy to see Mahershala Ali winning more awards, he's so awesome and the more we can give to him, the better. Emma Stone is wonderful in La La Land and I'm glad to see her finally winning after so many great performances over the last 10 years. Stay tuned for more awards news leading up to the Oscars.
