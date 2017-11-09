Hilarious Teaser Trailer for WB's Murder Mystery Comedy 'Game Night'

"Tonight - we're taking 'game night' up a notch." Get your 12-sided dice ready. Warner Bros has debuted the first teaser trailer for a comedy titled Game Night, opening in theaters in March of next year. This comedy puts a spin on the popular "game night" concept and turns it into a crazy horror thriller. When a group of friends who meet regularly for game nights discover that the murder mystery game they're playing this time is actually for real, everyone freaks out but figures out the only way to win is to keep playing. Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams star along with Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan, Lamorne Morris, Kylie Bunbury, Jesse Plemons, Danny Huston, with Michael C. Hall and Kyle Chandler. This looks absurd and totally fun, which might be what we all need right now. The plane at the end - what?!

Here's the teaser trailer for John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein's Game Night, from YouTube:

Bateman and McAdams star as Max and Annie, whose weekly couples game night gets kicked up a notch when Max’s charismatic brother, Brooks (Chandler), arranges a murder mystery party, complete with fake thugs and faux federal agents. So when Brooks gets kidnapped, it’s all part of the game…right? But as the six uber-competitive gamers set out to solve the case and win, they begin to discover that neither this “game”—nor Brooks—are what they seem to be. Over the course of one chaotic night, the friends find themselves increasingly in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn. With no rules, no points, and no idea who all the players are, this could turn out to be the most fun they’ve ever had…or game over. Game Night is directed by filmmakers John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein, who last directed the Vacation reboot together previously. The original screenplay is written by Mark Perez. Warner Bros opens Game Night in theaters everywhere starting March 2nd, 2018 next year. Who wants to play?