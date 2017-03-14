LATEST NEWS

Hitchcock's Classic 'North by Northwest' Showing in Theaters in April

March 14, 2017
Source: Fathom

North by Northwest

"In the world of advertising, there's no such thing as a lie. There's only expedient exaggeration." Fathom Events has officially announced an event for Alfred Hitchcock's classic thriller North by Northwest, first released in 1959. Fathom and Warner Bros are showing North by Northwest on the big screen for two nights only - April 2nd and April 5th. The screenings will take place at theaters nationwide, as part of a special Fathom Events night presented by TCM Big Screen Classics. The event also includes exclusive commentary from Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz, who will provide additional insight into this classic film. Tickets are already on sale here. This is one of my favorite Hitchcock films; I'd love to see it on a big screen.

For tickets and a list of theaters hosting the event, visit Fathom's website. Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Warner Bros are thrilled to present a special two-day event, with North By Northwest, in select cinemas nationwide on Sunday, April 2nd, and on Wednesday, April 5th. There are screenings at 2PM and 7PM on both days. Intro from Fathom: "With stunning VistaVision cinematography and a remarkable score by Bernard Hermann, North by Northwest is one of those rare films that expertly encapsulates all the favorite plot devices and themes that have marked a film director's entire career." Starring Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, James Mason, Martin Landau, and Jessie Royce Landis. See you at the cinema.

  • DAVIDPD
    This had such an amazing poster.
  • Russell Wronski
    Has anyone seen one of these TCM / Fathom movies? Regarding the "special commentary" - is it something before or after the film - or are they actually talking over the movie?
    • I think it's a before/after think. There's no way they would talk over the movie. From what I've heard, they usually show a video before and after.

