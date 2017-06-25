Holly Hunter on a Deep South Road Trip in 'Strange Weather' Trailer

"What kind of mother doesn't try to fix it?!" Brainstorm Media has debuted an official trailer for the indie drama titled Strange Weather, from writer/director Katherine Dieckmann. The film stars Holly Hunter as a mother who goes on a road trip to find out the truth about her son's suicide seven years ago. She travels around the Deep South, confronting the people who knew him to figure out more about her son. The cast includes Carrie Coon, Glenne Headly, Kim Coates, Shane Jacobsen, Johnny McPhail, Andrene Ward-Hammond. This film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year and is playing at the Munich & Edinburgh Film Festivals this month. From the looks of it, Hunter gives one hell of a great performance.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Katherine Dieckmann's Strange Weather, direct from YouTube:

Darcy Baylor (Holly Hunter) is an academic administrator at a Mississippi college, but another round of budget cuts puts her job — like nearly everything in her life — in limbo. Her son Walker committed suicide seven years ago, and the only constants in Darcy's life since then have been her gardening and her best friend, Byrd (Carrie Coon). Shortly after her worrying workplace news, Darcy learns that Walker's old college pal Mark (Shane Jacobsen) is now the owner of a successful restaurant chain — a chain whose concept, down to the last detail, was stolen from her son. Darcy immediately packs her bag, gets in her truck, picks up Byrd, and sets out for New Orleans to confront Mark and settle the score. Strange Weather is written and directed by filmmaker Katherine Dieckmann, of the films Motherhood, Diggers, and A Good Baby previously. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last fall, and has played at many other fests. Brainstorm releases Strange Weather in select theaters + on VOD starting on July 28th this summer.