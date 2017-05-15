'Homie-Moon' Craziness in Official 'Random Tropical Paradise' Trailer

"We're in a Fast & Furious movie right now, nothing has to make sense." Gunpowder & Sky has debuted a trailer for a wacky comedy called Random Tropical Paradise, about two friends who end up going on a honeymoon together. The story is that, when one guy discovers his soon-to-be-wife is cheating on him, he cancels the wedding. But his friend suggests that instead of cancelling the honeymoon, they turn it into a "homie-moon" and take the trip to this random tropical paradise together and have fun while they can. As with all tropical paradise movies, this dips into the drug boss trope and there's clearly a few drug trip scenes in this. Starring Bryan Greenberg, Brooks Wheelan, Joe Pantoliano, Spencer Grammer, Brittany Furlan, Beth Littleford, Kyle Kinane, & Alphonso McAuley. This looks a bit too crazy for my tastes.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sanjeev Sirpal's Random Tropical Paradise, from YouTube:

For Harry Fluder, life was working out exactly how he thought it was supposed to. However, finding one of his maybe not-so-loyal friends doing a "great job" with his perfect fiancee, was not part of the plan. After cancelling the wedding, Bowie, Harry's best man, gets a flash of inspiration. Instead of also cancelling the amazing tropical honeymoon, why don't the two of them go instead, on an epic "homie-moon." What is supposed to be a refreshing weekend of rest and relaxation turns into an all-out bonkers adventure of epic proportions. Harry and Bowie will have the time of their lives, if they can just survive this Random Tropical Paradise. Random Tropical Paradise is both written & directed by Indian-American filmmaker Sanjeev Sirpal, of Screw Cupid and a few short films previously. Gunpowder & Sky will release Sirpal's Random Tropical Paradise in select theaters starting on June 9th this summer. Interested in this?