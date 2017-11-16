Horror Spin-Off - First Teaser Trailer for 'The Strangers: Prey at Night'

"Leave us alone!" "But we've just started…" Aviron Pictures has launched the first teaser trailer for a new horror spin-off titled The Strangers: Prey at Night. Instead of actually making a sequel to cult horror hit The Strangers (directed by Bryan Bertino in 2008), they went off and decided to make an "inspired by" film. This one follows a family staying in a secluded mobile home park for a night, who are visited by three masked psychopaths. So the same masked weirdos are back, but a different time/place. The cast includes Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, & Lewis Pullman. This really does look creepy with a few very scary moments, just not sure if it will bring anything new to the horror/slasher table.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Johannes Roberts' The Strangers: Prey at Night, from YouTube:

A family's road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family’s every limit as they struggle to survive. Johannes Roberts directs this horror film inspired by the 2008 smash hit The Strangers. The Strangers: Prey at Night is directed by veteran English filmmaker Johannes Roberts, of the genre films Sanitarium, Hellbreeder, Darkhunters, Forest of the Damned, The Expelled, Storage 24, and The Other Side of the Door, as well as this year's 47 Meters Down. The screenplay is written by Ben Ketai, based on Bryan Bertino's original screenplay. Aviron Pictures releases The Strangers: Prey at Night in theaters starting March 9th, 2018 next year. Thoughts?